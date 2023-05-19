MVA criticizes BJP president J P Nadda's remark on next Mumbai mayor

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) criticized BJP President JP Nadda's claim that the upcoming mayor of Mumbai will be from his party. During a gathering of grassroots workers, Nadda called upon the party to work with full strength to ensure that the next BMC mayor is from the BJP.

According to State Congress President Nana Patole, JP Nadda holds no significance within his own party and was unable to prevent the heavy defeat in Karnataka.“It’s strange that the national president of the BJP should be talking about city mayor elections. It seems next he will be deciding who will be village panchayat sarpanchs,” said Patole.

Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that to get its mayor, the BJP should first contest the BMC elections, but they are avoiding it as they will lose. “An internal survey of BJP has shown that if polls are held now, they will lose as getting Shinde on board has not gained them any voters, and instead they have lost their credibility after orchestrating the political coup,” said Crasto.

Sanjay Raut dismissed the BJP president’s predictions saying, “Wherever Nadda goes, his party loses the elections. The latest example is Karnataka”.