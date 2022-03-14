MVA govt appointed men with Dawood links to Waqf Board, says Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis has submitted second pen drive in the Assembly and has given another shock to the Mahavikas Aghadi government.Fadnavis on Monday accused the Maharashtra government of placing people with links to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim on the state's Waqf Board. He handed over a pen drive to the Speaker of the Assembly that contained a conversation between Waqf Board members Mohammad Arshad Khan and Mudasir Lambe.

Devendra Fadnavis said that it was mentioned in this conversation that there is a connection with the underworld. Devendra Fadnavis said, "Does the government have anything to give to the people only if they come in contact with Dawood from the minority section?" One is Mohammad Arshad Khan and the other is Dr Muddashir Lambe.

Dr. Lambe has been appointed by the Minorities Department as a member of the Waqf Board. On December 31, 2020, a 33-year-old woman filed a rape complaint against Lambe. In that complaint, it is said that she was raped by showing the lure of marriage. Although the woman warned of suicide, no action was taken against Lambe. He said that on January 28, 2022, Lambe filed a case of theft against the woman's husband.

In this conversation, Dr. Lambe says, "My father-in-law was Dawood's right hand man. My marriage was arranged through the mediation of Hasina Apa and Iqbal Kaskar's wife." So if something happens, the case reaches the top. My father-in-law used to take care of the entire Konkan. I had an uncle in Mumbai. I was in Madanpur. If something happens in my house, the dispute goes straight to my brother. You have as much money as you want. Do the work of Waqf. We will divide the money between us."

I have given the phone conversation with Arshad Khan in the hall. Arshad Khan is lodged in Thane Jail. His mobile phone is with the police and he should be taken into custody immediately. Did Dawood's men appoint him to the Waqf Board? This question was asked by Devendra Fadnavis in the assembly.



