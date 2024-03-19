MVA Issues Ultimatum to Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Till Evening to Join Alliance: Sources

The Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing talks find themselves in uncertainty, especially about the formula with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Vanchit has rejected the proposal for two of the four seats, saying they are unlikely to win in those places, and demanded a new proposal. However, MVA has yet to make any new proposals. It's time for MVA to decide whether to fight with the VBA. This is because it will take time for them to prepare for the elections after announcing candidates. In such a situation, if there is a delay, there is a possibility of losing the seats in hand as well. It is said that MVA has issued an ultimatum to VBA to confirm their stand by this evening.

Also Read | "Raj Thackeray Has the Right to Go to Delhi", Says Sanjay Raut Amid Speculation of Grand Alliance Entry

Last time, the Congress had lost a lot of seats as the VBA fought separately. The division of votes had benefited the Shiv Sena-BJP. This time, MVA had prepared to fight with Vanchit. But the seat-sharing talks have been prolonged for too long. Now, if Vanchit does not inform by this evening, the MVA is likely to announce its candidates, as stated by ABP quoted sources.

State Congress president Nana Patole had said that the MVA had also prepared a Plan B. Vanchit had also prepared to fight independently. If there is no alliance between these two sides, it will directly benefit the BJP-Shiv Sena. Sanjay Raut had said two days ago that the MVP would announce candidates for 48 seats simultaneously.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing formula is almost ready. If not VBA, Uddhav Thackeray's Sena will contest for 22 seats, 16 from Congress and 10 from NCP. If VBA joins, Thackeray will be given 20 seats, Congress 15, Sharad Pawar NCP 9, and Vanchit 4 seats. MVA will also support Raju Shetty in Hatkanangle. There is talk that the place of Madha will be given to Jankar. These two seats will be given from the quota of those parties.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi has not given any ultimatum to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. All these reports are false and baseless. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has not held any such discussion with us," said Siddharth Mokle, state vice-president of Vanchit.