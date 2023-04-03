MVA leaders vow to stay united to win upcoming elections

If the Vajramuth of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) remains as impregnable as the Deogiri fort, only then we will win 180 seats and once again we will be in power, expressed all party leaders in the Vajramuth Sabha held on the ground of the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on Sunday.

During the meeting, speeches were delivered by ex-Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, former Minister Balasaheb Thorat, NCP's Dhananjay Munde, and former MP Chandrakant Khaire.

Even when the Amrit Mahotsav of Marathwada Mukti Sangram was going on, the present State government did not take a simple resolution nor arrange a programme. Chavan warned that they will not tolerate this injustice. He appealed to the audience to remember the Panja (Hand), the watch and the torch (Mashal).