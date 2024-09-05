'MVA to Focus on Removing 'Corrupt' Mahayuti Government Before Discussing CM Candidate, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated on Thursday that discussions regarding the chief ministerial candidate for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections can be held later. He said that the primary focus should be on removing the "corrupt" Mahayuti-led government currently in power.

His comments follow NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar's statement from the previous day, where Pawar suggested that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) does not need to declare a chief ministerial candidate in advance. Instead, he proposed that the decision should be based on the election results and the numbers they yield.

"Pawar saheb is 100 per cent right. This is a three-party government, but the MVA is getting majority in Maharashtra. Our first task is to dislodge the current government. We can talk about the CM's post any time later," Raut said.

His remarks suggest a softening of his party's position on who will lead the next government in Maharashtra. Last month, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had urged allies Congress and NCP (SP) to select the chief ministerial candidate, pledging his support for the chosen individual. Additionally, on Wednesday, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, while in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, affirmed that there is no conflict among the MVA allies regarding the chief ministerial post.

