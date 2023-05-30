"MVA will contest assembly, Lok Sabha elections together", says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra assembly, on Monday, said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will contest the Maharashtra assembly and Lok Sabha polls together to defeat the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

Ajit Pawar, while talking to journalists in Pune, stated that the senior leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance have firmly decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections collectively. He further mentioned that the rest of the leaders, party workers, and others are supporting this decision in line with their senior leaders.

According to Ajit Pawar, the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would come together and select candidates for the election based on their qualifications and abilities, without taking into account the interests of their respective parties. The focus would be on merit and competence while making these decisions.

"In any condition, MVA leaders shall sit together and decide the candidate on elective merit without thinking of their own party. We shall discuss and decide on how to increase the MLA and MP of MVA then it will be the right thing, every party is working for it," Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar stated that it is a reality that the parties within the MVA cannot participate in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections independently. Acknowledging this fact, he emphasized that if they desire to defeat the existing alliance of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the BJP, they must unite and contest together without any internal divisions. Pawar expressed confidence that by doing so, they will undoubtedly achieve victory in the elections.