N Chandrasekaran officially appointed as chairman of Air India

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has been officially appointed as chairman of Air India, nearly two months after Tata Group took management and control of the airline from the government, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, Air India board at a meeting held last week approved Chandrasekaran's appointment as chairman.

N Chandrasekaran, who took over the reins of Tata group in 2017, last month got five years extension as executive chairman of Tata Sons.

On January 27, Tata Group took over management and control of Air India from the government.

Last month, Tata Group announced the appointment of former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India. However, Ayci has turned down the offer saying his appointment has been "coloured" by the Indian media.

( With inputs from ANI )

