Nagar Panchayat Election Result 2022: NCP wins 14 seats in Dehugaon

In the Dehugaon Panchayat Samiti elections, the NCP has come to power and has won 14 seats. BJP candidates won one seat while an independent candidate bagged two seats.

Nationalists in fourteen wards

Meena Kurade in Ward No. 1, Rasika Kalokhe in Ward No. 2, Pooja Divate in Ward No. 3, Mayur Shivsharan in Ward No. 4, Poonam Kalokhe in Ward No. 6, Smita Chavan in Ward No. 9, Sudhir Kalokhe in Ward No. 10, Ward No. Purnima Pardeshi in Ward No. 11, Sapna More in Ward No. 12, Priyanka More in Ward No. 13, Praveen Kalokhe in Ward No. 14, Aditya Tillekar in Ward No. 15, Yogesh Parandwal in Ward No. 16, Jyoti Govind Tillekar in Ward No. 17 are NCP candidates have been elected.

In Ward No. 7, Yogesh Kalokhe and in Ward No. 5, Shital Hagwane, two independent candidates have been elected. BJP's Pooja Kalokhe has been elected in Ward No. 8.