Nagpur: 38-year-old doctor ‘ends life’ by injecting himself

A 38-year-old doctor ended his life at a private hospital in Central Avenue in Nagpur. He ended his life by injecting himself with a certain type of injection. The incident came to light on Friday morning. There has been a huge uproar in the medical circles of the city. The name of the deceased doctor is Dr. Abhijeet Ratnakar Dhamankar. He was living in Raut Chowk, Lalganj. He had divorced his first wife. He was married to Visakha Gaikwad in 2017. They have a one-year-old son. Father-in-law's intervention had increased. As a result, their home environment deteriorated. His wife had gone to her mother's place. Abhijeet wrote in the letter that he took this step due to a domestic dispute.

Thursday was his night shift. He went on duty at ten o'clock at night and examined patients. Then he left for the night to rest in his room. One patient's condition worsened. So at three o'clock in the morning, the nurse called him. But, there was no response from him. Upon closer inspection when Dr. Abhijeet did not respond. The nurse reported the incident to the director and other doctors.

The police were informed. Abhijeet's relatives were also informed about the incident. Doctors declared Abhijeet dead at around 5 in the morning. Police found a note in Abhijeet's pocket. In it, he wrote that he ended his life due to Seema Gaikwad, Vinay Gaikwad and Rahul Lokhande. Ganeshpeth police have registered the death. A case will be registered after interrogation, police said. Last week, Abhijeet had lodged a complaint against his wife for allegedly harassing him. However, Abhijeet had said that it was all a lie. However, a case of atrocity was registered against Abhijeet. Abhijeet had also kept status on his phone saying 'goodbye' before committing suicide.