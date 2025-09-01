Nagpur: 61-Year-Old Contractor Dies by Suicide Amid Financial Stress, Pending Govt Dues

P.V. Verma, also known as Munna Verma, a 61-year-old contractor with the Public Works Department, allegedly took his own life on Monday. He reportedly faced stress over unpaid government bills and had more than Rs 40 crore in pending payments. According to the reports, Verma ran Shri Sai Associates and held projects across Nagpur, Gondia, and other districts in Vidarbha. Sources said he had repeatedly approached officials for payment but received no response.

He lived alone in a flat in Raj Nagar while his family stayed in Hyderabad. Early Monday, a friend found him dead and informed authorities. Police said no suicide note was found, but his mobile suggested financial pressure as the cause. CCTV footage showed no outside interference.

Contractor associations have expressed concern over delayed payments and warned of protests if the government does not act. Last month, another contractor in Sangli reportedly committed suicide under similar circumstances.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252