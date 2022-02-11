Nagpur: 65-year-old woman raped, one arrested

The first case of gang-rape took place with a 17-year-old girl and the second with a 65-year-old woman in Nagpur. The state capital has been shaken by these incidents.

A 65-year-old woman living in Lava area under Wadi police station in Nagpur was raped. Two unidentified accused entered the house of the victim around dawn. The two threatened to kill the lonely old woman and raped her. The victim lodged a complaint in this regard at the Wadi police station on Thursday. Police have since arrested one suspect and are searching for another. Police have kept the incident a secret. The police are not ready to give further details of the case.

A minor girl was gang-raped in Jafar Nagar area of ​​Nagpur. A case of gang-rape was registered at the Ambazari police station late last night on a complaint lodged by the victim on Thursday. There are 4 accused in this case and no accused has been arrested so far. According to the police, the 17-year-old girl had met a young man a few days back through social media. On Tuesday, the youth had taken the girl on a bike from Ravinagar area to Jafar Nagar area. There, in a flat, he forced a minor girl to have sex with him by giving her drugs. After that, some friends of the accused also physically abused the girl. The accused had kept the girl in the same flat in a state of drowsiness overnight. The next day she was sent to her friend's house. The girl was silent after the incident which took place eight days ago. However, after her health deteriorated yesterday, her family took her to a doctor and the incident came to light. Police have charged four youths in the case and are searching for them. Currently, all the four accused are absconding.