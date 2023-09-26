Nagpur: Activist climbs phone tower to protest, descends after 4 hours

In a dramatic turn of events in Nagpur, Maharashtra, an activist, identified as Umesh Bhokre from the Kamtee Nagar Vikas Kruti Samiti, scaled a mobile phone tower on Monday, staging a four-hour-long protest to draw attention to the dire need for development in his native Kamptee town.

According to the PTI reports The incident occurred near Orange City Park in Nagpur at around 4 p.m. Bhokre, armed with a list of demands for Kamptee's development, threw pamphlets from the tower, capturing the attention of concerned local residents and garnering support from a small group of sympathizers.

Bhokre's demands, as outlined in the pamphlets, included the beautification of the stretch between Jai Sambha and the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Kamptee, the installation of underground drainage systems, the construction of a sports complex, the reopening of the Sunday market, and the establishment of a children's park in the town.

The New Kamptee police engaged with Bhokre and assured him that they had taken note of his demands. They persuaded him to end his protest, emphasizing their commitment to addressing the issues raised by the activist. Bhokre eventually descended from the tower at around 8 p.m.