Nagpur airport accelerates beautification work ahead of G-20 summit

The beautification of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport has been accelerated in preparation for the C-20 summit, which will be held as part of the G-20 summit in Nagpur from March 20 to 22, 2023. The planting of beautiful trees, the construction of pillars for the national flag, the painting of beautiful pictures on the walls in the area, and other activities are all in full swing.

The arrival of representatives from other countries for the G-20 conference will take place at this airport. The airport is preparing to welcome these guests. The Municipal Corporation's Parks and Trees Authority has accelerated beautification efforts in the airport area. Flowers of various species are being planted up to 1 km from the airport's exit.

On both sides of the road, Kona Carpus trees 8 to 9 feet tall are being planted. A beautiful floral garland three meters wide and over 1 kilometre long, is also being placed. Tiger Capital and Santra Nagri, Nagpur's iconic pictures, will be created in the Terminal Mendome area. A vertical garden and a big board with the message 'Welcome to Nagpur' in the national languages of G-20 member countries will also be erected.