Nagpur: Anti-Narcotics busts 3 places in city, confiscates illegal electronic cigarettes worth Rs 2.55 lakh

Anti-narcotics officers busted three shops in the Sitabuldi, Sakkardara, and Lakadganj areas. The Cell of the Crime Branch confiscated illegal electronic cigarettes worth Rs 2.55 lakh. The police detained three store owners for illegally selling vaping products.

After receiving information, an Anti-Narcotics Cell squad raided R K Traders in Dharampeth Coffee House Square and discovered e-cigarettes worth Rs 1,02,700 inside.Rishabh Rameshkumar Lalwani, 25, was detained by police for illegally selling e-cigarettes.

The second raid, conducted at Texas Smoke Shop in Sakkardara, yielded Ashish Amritlal Shahu vaping equipment worth Rs. 1.22 lakh.

Similarly, the team conducted searches at Shree Sai & Company in Lakadganj and recovered Rs 30,00 in e-cigarettes. Suraj Tarachand Dewani (29) was arrested for selling illegal substances. Senior PI Manoj Sidam, API Rahul Dongare, API Vikas Dande, and others carried out the raids under the supervision of CP Amitesh Kumar, Jt CP Aswati Dorje, Addl CP (Crime) Neeva Jain, DCP (Detection) Mummaka Sudarshan, and ACP (Crime) Roshan Pandit.