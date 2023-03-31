Nagpur: ATM break-in attempt fails due to fire outbreak

An attempted break-in occurred at an ATM at Jaripatka, where the suspect used a gas cutter. However, due to a fire outbreak, the accused fled the scene. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at Mecosabagh Road in Jaripatka.

Three young individuals arrived at the Canara Bank ATM located on Mecosabagh Road in Jaripatka at 3 a.m. on Thursday riding a bike. They were equipped with a gas cutter, cylinder, and other necessary tools to cut the ATM. The culprits covered the ATM's CCTV with a cloth and began cutting the machine using a gas cutter. After a lot of effort, they reached the locker of the ATM, but a fire broke out, making it impossible to continue. The accused fled the scene, fearing being caught as the fire could not be put out.

The police were informed of the incident at 9 a.m. and arrived at the location. They reviewed the CCTV footage, which showed the accused scouting the area at 11 p.m. before returning at 3 a.m. on a bike with three people. The suspects spent a considerable amount of time inspecting the ATM and surrounding premises before attempting to break it open. The accused could not be identified as they had covered the bike's number plate. The Jaripatka police have registered a case of attempted theft.