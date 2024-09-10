Nagpur Audi Car Accident: DCM Fadnavis Slams 'Politicisation' Over Involvement Of Bawankule's Son, Says Police Are Conducting Probe

In a dramatic incident that unfolded in Nagpur last night, a speeding luxury car collided with two other cars and a two-wheeler, resulting in significant property damage and minor injuries to the occupants of the affected vehicles. The Sitabuldi police have swiftly acted, filing a case of rash driving against the driver of the luxury car, Arjun Hawre, and his passenger, Ronit Chintamwar. The vehicle involved in the accident is registered under the name of Sanket Bawankule, who is the son of Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This connection has led to heightened political scrutiny and allegations of bias in the investigation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Police are conducting the entire investigation and an FIR has been filed. Police have put forth all the facts The way the entire matter is being politicised, I feel it is wrong..."



Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has addressed the issue, emphasizing that the police are conducting a thorough investigation and that an FIR has been lodged. He expressed concerns over the political dimensions being injected into the case, stating, "Police are conducting the entire investigation and an FIR has been filed. Police have put forth all the facts. The way the entire matter is being politicised, I feel it is wrong Fadnavis said. In the rash driving case, a case has been registered against two people, Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar. Sanket Bawankule was called for an inquiry, and he confessed that he was in the car, reported ANI, citing a police official. The police arrested the driver of the luxury car owned by Sanket Bawankule on Monday night. Arjun Hawre, Bawankule's driver was later released on bail.

“The incident occurred at 12.30 am on September 9. A white Audi, registered under the name of Sanket Bawankule, was involved in the incident. We have questioned all three occupants of the car. We arrested the driver, Arjun but he was later granted bail as it was a bailable offence...Their medical samples have been sent for FSL, report is awaited,” ANI quoted DCP Zone 2, Rahul Madane as saying at a press conference."When we examined the vehicle, its number plate was there in it. There were three people in car - Arjun Hawre, Sanket Bawankule and Ronit Chittamwar...They (injured) were normal, their medical examination was done and nothing serious was found. Sanket Bawankule was called for inquiry and he has confessed that he was in the car," he added. According to PTI, Sanket Bawankule and the other two occupants of the Audi car were on their way back from a beer bar in Dharampeth area. The police conducted medical examinations of the two people seated on the front seat after the accident. The senior police officer Rahul Madane confirmed that three people were in the car, including Sanket Bawankule



