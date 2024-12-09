Nagpur: Bomb Threat at Hotel Near Bus Stand: Fire Brigade Launch Investigation (Watch Video)

A bomb threat email sent to the Nagpur Police control room on Monday morning caused panic, claiming that an explosive device had been planted at Dwarka Hotel near the bus stand in Ganesh Peth. Upon receiving the alert, the police promptly dispatched teams, including a dog squad and fire brigade personnel, to the location.

Authorities cordoned off the area and evacuated the premises as a precautionary measure while launching a thorough search operation. Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police presence as officers inspected the hotel and surrounding areas for any suspicious objects As of now, no explosive device has been found, and the search operation is ongoing. Investigators are also working to trace the source of the anonymous email.