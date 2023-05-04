Nagpur celebrates Ankush Gedam's success at Filmfare Awards

The 'Filmfare' awards are a highly anticipated and glamorous event in the 'Bollywood' industry. This year, the city of Nagpur had reason to rejoice as one of its own, Ankush Gedam, won the prestigious award for Best New Actor for his performance in Nagaraj Manjule's film 'Jhund'.

The people of Nagpur were ecstatic about this achievement and on Wednesday, they celebrated Ankush's success with great fervour, welcoming him with a grand reception.

Ankush, who had attended the award ceremony in Mumbai, returned to Nagpur on Wednesday where he was warmly greeted by his family and the residents of Mohannagar with great enthusiasm.

The celebration started with paying respects to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, followed by a rally at St John's School and ultimately to Ankush's house in Gaddigadam. During the rally, his friends lifted Ankush on their shoulders and cheered him on. The overwhelming reception left Ankush feeling emotional as he never thought he would experience such a moment.

However, he also expressed his desire for the Hindi film industry to take notice of him and promised to work hard for any acting opportunities that may come his way.