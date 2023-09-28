Nagpur civic body activates dengue helpline in response to Bombay HC directive

Nagpur civic body told the Bombay High Court that it has activated a helpline number amid a reported outbreak of dengue in the city as directed earlier.

Nagpur bench of the HC on September 14 directed the city municipal corporation to provide a helpline number to enable citizens to seek assistance for dengue.

A social worker previously filed a PIL in this regard.On behalf of the petitioner, attorney Tejal Agre testified before the HC that 1,800 cases of dengue had been reported in 15 days, and several deaths had also occurred. The NMC stated that efforts like fogging and other steps are being implemented to stop the dengue outbreak in the previous hearing.