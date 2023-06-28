Nagpur: Company deceives 16 individuals with false promises of data course and loan

Sixteen individuals fell victim to a company that made false promises of providing them with an education loan for a Data Science architect course from another company. However, instead of fulfilling their promise, the company deceitfully obtained personal loans in the victims' names. Adding to the deception, the company abruptly shut down the data science architect course.

The MIDC police have taken swift action by registering a case of fraud against the managing director of GeekLurn Executive Services Pvt Ltd. The victims are now seeking justice and resolution for this egregious breach of trust.

According to the police complaint, the plaintiff, Gaurav Shrivastav (39), a resident of Wandongri, expressed his interest in pursuing a data science architect course. Upon discovering the course on the website of GeekLurn Executive Services Pvt Ltd, he proceeded to register for it. Subsequently, the company contacted Gaurav and informed him about the course's cost, amounting to 2.78 lakh. Additionally, the company representative assured Gaurav that they would assist him in obtaining an education loan through their finance partner while also providing him with a stipend.

The company official stated that the loan would need to be repaid in 36 installments. Furthermore, they informed Gaurav that if he secured employment within 24 months, he would be responsible for paying the remaining installments. However, in the event that Gaurav did not secure a job within that timeframe, the company would cover the outstanding amount.

The company official then requested Gaurav to provide his KYC details, bank statement, digital signature, and other necessary documents. Additionally, an agreement was made between them. However, contrary to the promised education loan, the company deceitfully obtained a personal loan in Gaurav's name and directly transferred the funds to their own bank account. Subsequently, the company discontinued the course and ceased providing the stipend to Gaurav. To exacerbate the situation, the company responsible for issuing the personal loan began harassing Gaurav for repayment.

Later, Gaurav discovered that an additional 15 individuals had also fallen victim to the company's deceptive practices, resulting in a total of 37.66 lakh being swindled. Subsequently, they collectively approached the MIDC police station, where an official complaint was lodged against the managing director of the company.