Nagpur: Container Crash at Mankapur Chowk Leaves Dozens Injured, Multiple Vehicles Damaged

Nagpur: More than a dozen cars and two-wheelers parked at the signal of Mankapur Chowk were hit by a reckless container on Sunday night. The collision was so severe that several cars were damaged and piled on top of each other due to the impact. More than 15 people were reportedly injured in the accident.

The container MH34 AB 7881, which caused the crash, was coming from the Mankapur flyover at high speed. The driver lost control of the container, and with a red signal in front, the container hit the stopped vehicles from behind. The first impact was felt by a car, followed by a chain reaction that damaged other vehicles that piled on top of each other, with a bike being crushed under the container. A 108 ambulance was also damaged in the accident.

More than 18 people were injured in the accident and were taken to nearby hospitals immediately. A team from the Mankapur police station rushed to the spot. The cause of the accident and whether the brakes on the container failed are under investigation.

Many suffered fractures, traffic snarls

According to the police, no one was killed in the accident until midnight. However, some people have been seriously injured. Some people, including the driver of the ambulance, have also suffered fractures. Traffic was disrupted on the entire route after the accident. Crowds of onlookers had gathered on both sides of the road.

According to eyewitnesses, the doors of three to four cars did not open after the accident. Residents pulled the doors open to reach the injured. Many went to the hospital for treatment on their own. Most of the damaged cars were found to be new.