Nagpur doctor walks out of OT mid-way; reason will shock you

In a concerning incident at a primary health center in Nagpur, a doctor reportedly left a surgical procedure unfinished, leaving four anesthetized women waiting for surgery. This abrupt departure was said to be due to the doctor not receiving the tea he had requested before entering the operation theatre. To address the issue, the district administration has initiated an inquiry.

The incident unfolded at the Khat Primary Health Centre in Nagpur, where Dr Tejram Bhalavi was scheduled to perform tubal ligation surgeries on four women. Dr Bhalavi had requested a cup of tea before the operation, but when he did not receive it despite waiting, he unexpectedly left the operation theatre. This left the patients, who had already been anaesthetized and prepared for surgery, in a state of confusion and distress.

As a response to this incident, the district administration arranged for another doctor to take over and complete the surgeries that Dr. Bhalavi had abandoned. This incident has raised concerns, and various parties have called for accountability for the doctor's alleged neglect of duty.

Kunda Raut, the Zilla Parishad deputy president, expressed disappointment over the doctor's actions and emphasized that if the inquiry committee finds Dr. Bhalavi guilty, the Zilla Parishad would take strict action. There have also been calls for filing a complaint against the doctor under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The investigation will determine the doctor's culpability in this unsettling incident.