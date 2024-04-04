Nagpur: Drug Peddler Shoots Rival, Tampers CCTV Footage, Arrested

A violent incident that took place in Anand Nagar, Sitabuldi, arose from a rivalry over the smuggling of a drug called MD. A criminal named Mrinal Mayur Gajbe shot his rival, Zainuluddin Salim Qureshi, during a confrontation at Mrinal's home. Mrinal (30) got arrested for the shooting of Zainul (31) from Gaddigodam. Mrinal and Zainul, both involved in previous MD smuggling cases, had a dispute over money which escalated with allegations and threats. Zainul even used a mutual criminal contact named Nitin Gupta to intimidate Mrinal.

This situation reached its peak when Zainul, along with his associates Rahul 'Golu' Gondane and Sameer Dudhankar, confronted Mrinal at his house. A fight broke out, during which Mrinal shot Zainul in the stomach with a Mauser pistol. Golu and Sameer ran scene, leaving Zainul injured and hospitalized. Police in Sitabuldi were unaware of the incident until the hospital staff informed them at 10:30 am. During questioning, Mrinal initially tried to mislead the investigators but later confessed to the shooting after about five hours.

In an attempt to cover up the crime, Mrinal deleted CCTV footage from his home and hid the firearm. However, authorities became suspicious upon discovering the tampered footage. Despite Mrinal and his family's initial denials, he eventually admitted to the shooting and revealed where the pistol was hidden, helping the police recover it. Following the incident, when family members gathered seeking a resolution, Nitin, a friend of Zainul, was brutally assaulted by the crowd. However, Zainul intervened, vouching for Nitin's innocence and urging the attackers to let him go.