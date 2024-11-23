Nagpur Election Result 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Leading From Southwest, Couting Underway

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra assembly elections began at 8 a.m. this morning, with all eyes on the political drama that unfolded in the state leading up to the polls. The electorate's decision will now determine which party will form the government. Among the high-profile constituencies, Nagpur's Shiur constituency stands out. The election results are generating significant national attention, with a close contest between the Mahayuti and the Mahavikas Aghadi. By the end of the first round of counting, Mahayuti has taken an early lead.

Vidarbha, often considered the gateway to power in Maharashtra, is witnessing a tight battle between the two alliances. In the Nagpur South West constituency, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading Congress' Prafulla Guddhe Patil by 1,950 votes after the first round. In Nagpur's Ramtek constituency, Shinde Sena's Ashish Jaiswal is ahead of Uddhav Sena's Vishal Barbate by 858 votes. In Kamthi constituency, BJP candidate Chandrashekhar Bawankule is leading by a margin of 3,182 votes.

In Umred constituency, Congress' Sanjay Meshram is leading BJP's Sudhir Parve by 813 votes. In North Nagpur, BJP's Dr. Milind Mane has garnered 2,281 votes, while Congress' Dr. Nitin Raut has 1,769 votes after the first round. Meanwhile, in Central Nagpur, Bunty Shelke of the Mahavikas Aghadi is ahead of BJP's Praveen Datke by 4,000 votes.