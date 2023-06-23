Nagpur: Fire breaks out at Suryalakshmi cotton mill, extensive damage reported

A massive fire erupted on Thursday morning at around 10 am at Suryalakshmi Cotton Mill Pvt. in Nagardhan, located approximately 10 kilometres from Ramtek. It is estimated that goods worth several crores were destroyed in the fire.

Thorat, the general manager of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mill, reported that a fire ignited in the warehouse storing cotton bales at 10 am. The fire engulfed cotton bales, bundles of thread, cloth bundles, hardware, and a machine, causing extensive damage.

Upon receiving news of the incident, fire tenders from Ramtek, Kamptee, NTPC Mauda, and a nearby cement factory swiftly arrived at the scene. The coordinated efforts of these four teams successfully brought the fire under control within a span of three hours. However, due to the nature of the cotton, the fire is still burning. Thankfully, there were no casualties reported as a result of the incident.

As a precautionary measure, an ophthalmologist was summoned to examine the employees of the company, ensuring their eyes were not affected by the smoke or any foreign objects. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Patwari Sirsam from Nagardhan has conducted the necessary documentation known as panchnama, detailing the incident.

Suryalakshmi Mill, established in 1998, employs approximately 1200 workers. The company operates with two warehouses to support its operations