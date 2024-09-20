Nagpur Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Firecracker Explosion in Umred Injures Several Women; Four in Critical Condition

At least seven women were injured due to firecrackers during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Umred town, Nagpur district, officials reported today. Four of the injured are currently in critical condition. The incident occurred on Thursday night, approximately 60 km from the district headquarters.

The procession organized by the Sivasneh Ganesh Mandal was making its way to the Shri Krishna temple amid fireworks when the mishap took place. Eyewitnesses reported that a member of the mandal was bursting firecrackers when some exploded among the crowd, leading to a stampede-like situation. The seven women were struck by burning embers and were quickly transported to a local hospital, where four remain in critical condition, according to an official from the Umred police statio