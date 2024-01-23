Nagpur: Gold Smuggler Arrested, 3.2 Kilograms of Gold Seized from Azad Hind Express

Nagpur: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a gold smuggler and seized 3.2 kilograms of gold from him on January 17, 2024. The gold was being smuggled on the Azad Hind Express from Howrah to Pune.

The DRI received a tip-off that a group of smugglers was planning to smuggle gold on the Azad Hind Express. The DRI team boarded the train at Nagpur and apprehended the smuggler at around 7:00 p.m. The smuggler was carrying the gold in his luggage.

The gold is worth approximately ₹2 crore. The smuggler has been arrested and is being questioned by the DRI.

The DRI is also investigating the possibility that the gold was being smuggled to Mumbai for a major buyer. The DRI is conducting raids in different parts of the country to find other members of the smuggling ring.