Nagpur: Heavy rainfall leads to poor road conditions, vehicles struggling on slippery surface

Residents of East Nagpur have been grappling with a persistent issue for the past three years, as construction work on the railway under-bridge near HB Town Chowk continues to disrupt their daily lives. The construction project involves the excavation of a tunnel, necessitating the removal of large amounts of soil. Unfortunately, while transporting this soil by trucks, a substantial quantity littered the cement roads of Surya Nagar and Sonba Nagar.

Since Thursday, heavy rainfall in the city has exacerbated the problem, transforming the displaced soil into slippery mud that now covers the entire stretch of road. As the rain persisted into Monday night, the road’s hazardous conditions led to numerous individuals losing control of their motorcycles. Understandably, residents have expressed their frustration and anger over the prolonged inconveniences they have endured over the past three years.

Around 15 motorcycles slid off the road, causing drivers to be covered in mud and resulting in a few minor injuries. Concerned locals took it upon themselves to stand on the road and warn passing motorists. However, people's frustration was evident due to the unfortunate accidents. They expressed their discontent towards the administration, highlighting their dissatisfaction with enduring such circumstances for an extended three-year period.