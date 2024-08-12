Nagpur Hit-And Run Case: Family Injured After Speeding Car Crashes into Parked Vehicle; Driver on the Run

In Nagpur, Maharashtra, a hit-and-run incident left a man, his wife, and their child injured. The family was inside a parked vehicle when a speeding car crashed into them from behind. The car involved, which contained five people, was unable to drive away after the collision. The occupants then fled the scene, abandoning the injured family behind. The police have opened an investigation into the hit-and-run case. The injured family members were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The accused driver and passengers fled the scene after their car failed to start.

This incident follows a high-profile hit-and-run case from two months ago, where a Porsche driven by a 17-year-old hit a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two young tech professionals. The teenager, just months shy of turning 18, was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board shortly after the crash. This case sparked national outrage, with public criticism directed at the JJB for allegedly showing leniency due to the teenager’s social standing and connections. The bail conditions included writing an essay on road safety and spending 15 days with traffic police to observe traffic regulations.