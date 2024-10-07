Nagpur Horror: 50-Year-Old Arrested For Sexually Exploiting Minor On Multiple Occasions

In a harrowing incident, from Maharashtra's Nagpur a 12-year old minor girl was sexually assaulted by a 50-year old property dealer who forced himself upon the victim threatening to kill her mother. The incident took place in Ajni police station limits of the city. The police have arrested the accused, Arif Khan a resident of Bada Tajbagh on Sunday after invoking several serious changes against him under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

According to police, Arif is a property dealer and the victim is a student of Standard VI. The girl's mother contacted Arif as she wanted to sell her plot in the Nandanvan area. As a result, Arif started coming to the victim's house regularly. In January, he found the girl alone at home and raped her. The accused also threatened to kill her mother. The girl did not reveal the incident to anyone.

Since then the accused started sexually exploiting the girl repeatedly. He also raped the victim on Saturday and when mother returned home in the evening she found her daughter crying. When the mother asked her, she narrated the incident. The women then approached Ajni police and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case and arrested Arif.