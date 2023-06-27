Nagpur: Illegal fishing persists in Totladoh Dam despite regulations, forest department takes action

In violation of the fishing restrictions imposed in Totladoh Dam, located within the Pench Tiger Reserve, local residents are defying the regulations. To address this issue, the forest department has taken proactive measures to curb illegal fishing activities. As part of a recent operation, authorities seized a boat belonging to fishermen along with 50 kg of nets on Monday. However, upon receiving information about the operation, the accused managed to escape to the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, leaving their fishing equipment behind.

Despite the legal prohibition on fishing in Totladoh Dam within the Pench Tiger Reserve, locals continue to engage in illegal fishing activities. In response to this issue, the forest department has taken proactive measures by deploying a specialized team known as the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) at the Pench project. The STPF is responsible for closely monitoring the situation and undertaking various activities such as regular patrolling, installation of ambushes, and providing assistance in wildlife rescue operations.

During a routine patrolling mission at Totladoh dam on Sunday night, the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) encountered individuals arriving with boats from the border of Madhya Pradesh. In response, the STPF team, under the guidance of Forest Range Officer Vivek Rajurkar, swiftly took action against the fishermen. They confiscated boats, nets, and other equipment valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh as part of their enforcement measures.