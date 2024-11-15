Nagpur: Internet Sensation Dolly Chaiwala Attends BJP Rally, Sparking Rumors of Political Debut

Internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala, famous for his distinctive tea-serving style, made an appearance at a BJP rally in Nagpur East, sparking talk of a potential association with the party. Dolly’s attendance alongside senior BJP leaders, just ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections, has drawn considerable attention and fueled curiosity among the public.

Dolly's appearance with BJP leaders and wearing the party's symbolic thief has led to speculation that she will join the BJP, but there is no official confirmation yet about the same. Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya shared pictures with Dolly Chaiwala at a rally in Nagpur.

Vijayvargiya posted, “Held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party's Panna Pramukh and Panna Committee workers in Nagpur East Assembly Constituency and discussed regarding Maharashtra Assembly elections. The enthusiastic workers took a pledge to work with all their might for the grand victory of the BJP.

Born as ‘Sunil Patil’ into a modest family in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Dolly Chaiwala has gained nationwide fame for his distinctive tea-making style and charismatic personality, which has captured the attention of the entire city. His unique approach to preparing tea has earned him widespread popularity across India.An encounter with Microsoft founder Bill Gates propelled Dolly into the spotlight, bringing him instant recognition and success.