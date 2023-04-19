Nagpur: Leopard cubs safely delivered at Gorewada Park with careful monitoring

Two female leopards, named 'Chinki' and 'Ruchi', recently gave birth at the Bal Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park within a span of two days. Ruchi delivered three cubs, all of whom are in good health. Meanwhile, Chinki gave birth to one cub, but unfortunately, the other cub did not survive. Chinki is presently receiving medical care.

As per the Bal Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park administration, Chinki delivered two cubs on Sunday morning. While the first delivery was smooth and the cub was healthy, unfortunately, the second cub couldn't make it and passed away inside the womb. Chinki is currently receiving medical treatment for bleeding and infection, while her first cub is being cared for artificially. On the other hand, Ruchi gave birth to three cubs on Monday and all of them are healthy. She has accepted them and is taking good care of them.

The Gorewada administration took extra measures to ensure a safe delivery for the two female leopards. The animals were isolated in separate giving camps and were kept under constant surveillance via CCTV for 24 hours a day. Besides their regular diet, the leopards were given special Ayurvedic supplements on a regular basis.