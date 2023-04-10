Nagpur: Man arrested for raping divorced beautician on pretext of marriage

A Facebook friend has allegedly raped a divorced beautician on the pretext of marriage in the Mankapur area. Mankapur police have registered a case of rape in the matter against the accused.

A 23-year-old man named Irshad Farooq Ansari, who resides in Hiwri Nagar, Nandanvan, has been arrested. The survivor, a 30-year-old divorcee who works in a beauty parlour and lives with her two children, was allegedly contacted by Irshad on Facebook in 2020, and they began chatting. Irshad is said to work in tile fitting.

As per the complaint filed by the survivor, Irshad convinced her to have a relationship with him by promising to marry her. In 2021, he took her to his rented room in the Mankapur area and engaged in sexual activity with her. Irshad continued to take advantage of the survivor by using the pretext of marriage.

Over the last few months, Irshad had been spreading false rumors about the survivor's character and insulting her by accusing her of having other 'friends'. He even went as far as posting inappropriate content about her on Instagram and refused to fulfill his promise of marriage. The survivor eventually approached the Mankapur police station and filed a complaint, resulting in Irshad's arrest. A case of rape was registered against him, and he is currently in police custody until April 12.