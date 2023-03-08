Nagpur man dies after consuming 2 Viagra pills while drinking alcohol

In Nagpur, a 41-year-old man died after taking two Viagra pills with alcohol. According to news.au.com, the man died of a cerebrovascular haemorrhage, which occurs when oxygen delivery to the brain is reduced, citing a study published in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine.

According to the report, the man was staying at a hotel with a female friend, and the two were drinking together before he took two 50-mg tablets of sildenafil, also known as Viagra.

He felt "uneasiness" when he awoke the next morning. He was also vomiting, and his female friend advised him to seek medical help. According to the March edition of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, he dismissed her concerns, telling her he had previously experienced the symptoms.

When his health worsened, he was rushed to the hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival. The report stated that an autopsy ruled that the mixture of alcohol and the medication, as well as pre-existing high blood pressure, led to his death. His blood alcohol level was 0.186.



The deceased did not have a prescription for the medication. Side effects of the drug include headaches, a recurring upset stomach, blood pressure issues, flushing, and nasal congestion.

The woman immediately alerted a common friend, who contacted the police. During the investigation, no injuries were found on his body. The police found Viagra pills in his pocket. A case of accidental death was registered.