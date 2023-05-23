Nagpur: Man dies after consuming poison due to unpaid salary for three months

In a tragic incident on Friday, May 19, between 3:20 PM and 4 PM, Atul Ashok Ranke (40) lost his life after consuming a poisonous substance. The unfortunate event was a result of the overwhelming stress he endured from not receiving his salary for three months. Atul resided in Kumbhare Layout, Yerkheda.

Atul worked for the tribal department and had a home loan. He also had a credit card. However, for the past three months, he faced a lot of stress because his entire salary was cut and he experienced financial problems. On Friday, he ingested a poisonous substance in the bathroom of his house. As his health worsened, he was taken to ward number 52 in the medical college for treatment. The doctors examined him and unfortunately declared him deceased at 2:30 PM on Monday, May 22nd.

Following the medical instructions, Manisha Jadhav, a police sub-inspector from Navin Kamath, filed a case of accidental death and began investigating. Atul, who is survived by his wife and two children, passed away, causing his family to experience extreme shock and sadness.