Nagpur man seeks help from authorities for safe return of wife, son from Israel

A resident of Nagpur has reached out to Indian authorities, requesting assistance to facilitate the return of his wife, who possesses an Israeli passport, and their three-and-a-half-year-old son from Israel amid the ongoing conflict in that region.

They had gone to Israel in January to meet relatives but have got stranded in Bnei Brak (in the east of Tel Aviv) after the war started on October 7, Ankush Jaiswal told PTI on Monday. My wife and son could not be evacuated from Israel under the government’s Operation Ajay since she holds a passport of that nation and these flights were meant for Indian citizens. She is an Overseas Citizen of India. While India does not recognise dual citizenship, Israel does, Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal stated that his wife had reached out to both the Indian Embassy in Israel and the authorities responsible for Operation Ajay flights from there. She had provided her marriage certificate, documents related to her child, and her husband's passport details. However, she was informed that she needed to be accompanied by someone with an Indian passport in order to return to India.

I am concerned about the safety of my child and wife. I am worried about the child’s exposure to the war there and, therefore, am requesting authorities for help to bring them back safely to India, Jaiswal said.