Nagpur: Man sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for death due to electric fence

Nagpur: A local court in Nagpur on Wednesday sentenced a man to three years imprisonment for causing the death of a person by setting up an electric fence to protect his poultry. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.30 lakh on the accused.

Details of the case:

The accused, Bapurao Ganesh Misar (75), a resident of Kondasawali village in Parshivani taluka, had installed an electric fence around his poultry farm to protect his chickens. On the fateful day in 2020, the victim, Pradeep Ramrao Bawane (28), also a resident of Kondasawali, accidentally came in contact with the fence while entering Misar's farm and died of electrocution.

Court's verdict:

The Sessions Court presided over by Judge Rahul Bhosale, found Misar guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.30 lakh on him, which is to be divided equally between the victim's father and aunt if it is paid.