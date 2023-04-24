Nagpur: Massive fire at Hingna MIDC results in three fatalities and several injuries

This morning, a massive fire broke out at Kataria Agro Pvt. Ltd. located in Sonegaon Nipani, Hingna MIDC, resulting in the death of three workers and serious injuries to three others.

A company was manufacturing semiconductors when a fire broke out, trapping some workers inside. Unfortunately, three people lost their lives, while three others sustained serious injuries. Eight fire tenders rushed to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control. The rescue operation is ongoing. The Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed sorrow over the tragic incident.

नागपूर: हिंगणा एमआयडीसीतील सोनेगाव निपाणी येथे कटारिया अ‍ॅग्रो प्रा. लि. या कंपनीत आग लागल्याने 3 कामगारांचा दुर्दैवी मृत्यू झाल्याच्या घटनेबद्दल उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी तीव्र दु:ख व्यक्त केले आहे. उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी तातडीने नागपूरच्या जिल्हाधिकार्…

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the Nagpur district collector to take prompt action and manage the situation. He further ordered that the injured workers receive immediate medical attention. Despite the collector being in a meeting in Mumbai, he is actively coordinating the response efforts. Meanwhile, the tehsildar is rushing to the scene.