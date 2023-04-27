Nagpur: National Cancer Institute will provide world-class medical care, says Eknath Shinde

The inauguration of the National Cancer Institute took place today in Jamtha, Nagpur. The inauguration witnessed the presence of both the Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, and the industrialist Gautam Adani. While the Union Home Minister was expected to attend the event, his visit was cancelled abruptly.

The institute was inaugurated by the Sarsanghachalak (chief) of RSS, Mohan Bhagwat. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.

The cancer institute in Nagpur has 470 beds on a 25-acre campus, providing top-notch healthcare services.

While speaking at the event Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said it will offer world-class medical care to cancer patients in Nagpur, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

Eknath Shinde said that the institute was established due to the efforts and vision of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He also highlighted the challenge of providing affordable healthcare in the face of increasing cancer cases caused by climate change and lifestyle factors. Shinde spoke about the personal impact of cancer, having lost his mother and Devendraji's father to the disease. He expressed hope that the institute will alleviate the suffering of cancer patients and their families.

According to Eknath Shinde, building an institution like the National Cancer Institute requires a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for helping to make this dream a reality. In addition, he emphasized that the state requires more such health centres or temples. Shinde also hoped that the state's representatives would visit the health centre.