Nagpur: NCP's Ajit Pawar-led faction to hold party workers' meeting on September 2

The workers' meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) is scheduled to be held in Nagpur on September 2. The event, taking place at the Civil Lines' Dr. Vasantrao Deshpande Auditorium at 1 PM, will be attended by the party's National Working President Praful Patel, State President Sunil Tatkare, and MLA Rajendra Jain as the chief guide.

This will mark the first major rally for Ajit Pawar's faction in Vidarbha since his association with the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) government. In connection with this event, the party's city president Prashant Pawar and district president Shivraj (Baba) Gujar held a press conference on Thursday. They revealed that they aim to strengthen the party's presence in Vidarbha. The rally is expected to draw over 3,000 to 4,000 workers, with arrangements in place for their participation. Furthermore, it was mentioned that several new members will also join the party during the rally.