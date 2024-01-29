Nagpur: Netherlands's Keystonemab Company's Rs 200 Crore Project in MIHAN SEZ

Nagpur: Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC) and Netherlands company Keystonemab on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a Rs 200 crore project in MP Industrial Festival - Advantage Vidarbha.

The Association for Industrial Development (ED) is organising the MP Industrial Festival-Advantage on the premises of The Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University's administrative building. Officials of MADC and the Netherlands company signed the MoU during a seminar in the pharmaceutical sector on the second day of the festival on Sunday. In MIHAN SEZ, Kistonemab of the Netherlands will set up a manufacturing plant for innovative dose-form solutions. Through this, 300 people will be directly and indirectly employed. Apart from this, annual revenue of Rs 300 crore will also be received.

In the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Keystonemab CEO Dr. Tushar Satav, CCO; The agreement was signed by Roland Mizell and Prakash Patil, retired additional collector of MADC Limited. Ed President Ashish Kale and Secretary Dr. Vijay Sharma were present.



At this session, AMTZ CEO Dr. Jitendra Sharma, Ravleen Khurana of Nitika Pharma, Zeem Lab's Dr. Anwar Daud, Atul Mandlekar, Atram's Amit Kumar Sharma and Alok Singh, and other dignitaries participated.