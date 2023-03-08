Nagpur: NMC seizes 114 plots

Due to the last month of the financial year, the property tax collection drive has intensified. Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has seized 114 plots of Khasra No. 18 and 28/1 located in mouza Chinchbhuvan under the Laxmi Nagar zone. Property tax payments have not been made by plot owners since 2012. For this reason, instructions were issued to confiscate the plot.

The recovery drive has been intensified at the zone level. Currently, Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore is being recovered daily.

So far, the recovery for the property tax department has crossed Rs 200 crore. In Tanabai Talwalkar Cooperative Housing Society in Khasra No. 18, Chinchbhuvan, a tax of Rs 20.48 lakh is outstanding on 77 plots. In Chandra Cooperative Housing Society, Khasra No.28/1, a tax of Rs 13.15 lakh is outstanding on 37 plots.

In the event that the due amount is not deposited before March 31, the attached properties will be auctioned.