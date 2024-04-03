Nagpur: One Prisoner Injured After Inmates Clash in Central Jail; Alleged Gang Rivalry

In a pre-dawn clash inside barrack number 3 of Nagpur Central Jail, inmate Chetan Hazare got severely injured during a brawl with another inmate. The attacker identified as Sameer Ahmed Sagir attacked Hazare with a piece of tin sheet. Hazare is said to be the mastermind behind the killing of gambling den operator Balya Binekar. The attacker Sameer Ahmed Sagir is alleged to have links with Balya's gang.

The incident came to light when another inmate, Aameer, informed the patrolling constables Sanjay Srivastava and Dinesh Kunjam about the fight. The constables rushed to barrack number 3 where they saw the duo fighting. On seeing grievously injured Hazare, the constables alerted the main gate to get the keys to the cell to prevent mishap. The security personnel separated the two. Hazare was then sent to the jail hospital for treatment.

On learning about the incident, the jail authorities informed Dhantoli police station about the brawl. Dhantoli police have registered a case against Ahmed under the Assault and Jail Act.

In 2020, Chetan Hazare brutally murdered Balya Binekar, in broad daylight at Bhole Petrol Pump square on Amravati Road in Nagpur. The shocking incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed on the square's traffic signal. Balya was brutally stabbed by two bikers when he halted at the signal. Hazare had confessed the crime as an act of vengeance about an incident related to his father.

As per sources, Hazare has become popular among the inmates and exerted dominance which caused tensions among other inmates. It is also rumoured that conflict was brewing between Hazare and Ahmed over the last few days. This is the second incident within 24 hours of a security lapse in jail premises. On Monday, a video of Kanchipura criminal Pawan Hiranwar meeting his girlfriend inside the jail went viral.