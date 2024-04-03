Nashik Police Launches Ground Presence System - Safe Nashik App; Check Features

Nashik Police has taken a significant step towards enhancing citizen safety and boosting departmental efficiency with the launch of a new mobile application, the "Ground Presence - Safe Nashik App." The application aims to reinforce visible policing and patrolling in the city, prioritizing the safety and security of its residents.

Under the leadership of Navrehsam Kaur Greval and the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, a dedicated team developed the app. Strategically deployed across various police stations, the app is set to be utilized by approximately 838 police personnel.

The Ground Presence - Safe Nashik App features advanced functionalities, including an integrated GPS system for heightened accuracy and real-time tracking. Notably, one of its key features mandates each police personnel to capture and upload pictures of their designated areas, which will ensure work clarity and timely updates.

Expressing optimism about the app's potential to significantly enhance safety measures, especially for women, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik emphasized the importance of transparency within the department. He highlighted the app's role in fostering citizen confidence and trust.

With its innovative features and user-friendly interface, the Ground Presence - Safe Nashik App embodies Nashik Police's proactive approach in leveraging technology for societal betterment. Commissioner Karnik also mentioned the department's commitment to considering citizen feedback and including necessary changes. The app maps approximately 900 spots across the city, including gardens, school premises, election-related areas, crowded spots, and less crowded open areas.

The launch event was graced by the presence of District Commissioner Jalal Sharma, Vice President of Lokmat Group BB Chandak, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, app developer Navrehsm Kaur Garewal, Deputy Commissioner Prashant Bachhav, Police Deputy Commissioner Kirankumar Chavan, Police Deputy Commissioner Monica Raut, along with 200 police personnel.