Nashik-Delhi Flight Set to Resume Operations in May 2024

Nashik, April 2: The long-awaited resumption of flights between Nashik and Delhi might start from May 2024. This announcement comes after months of anticipation following the suspension of the Nashik-Delhi flight due to technical issues.

The Nashik-Delhi route had garnered significant popularity among passengers before its suspension. Despite encountering technical challenges, efforts to reinstate the flight have been underway, with an aviation company submitting a service proposal to the Aviation department for approval.

Currently, Nashik Airport operates flights to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Indore, Nagpur, Goa, and Lucknow. The Nashik-Lucknow route holds particular significance due to its proximity to the holy city of Ayodhya, situated near Delhi, potentially attracting a huge response from passengers.

The resumption of the Delhi flight will not only cater to domestic travellers but also provide convenient connectivity for those traveling abroad. Presently, IndiGo is the sole operator of flights from Nashik Airport, with other companies having temporarily halted their services. However, there has been a perception of Nashik flights receiving lesser priority from aviation companies.

Amidst ongoing operations, adjustments have been made to flight schedules, with the Indore flight reduced to three days a week, while Ahmedabad witnessed increased frequency owing to high demand. Notably, one of the flights to Ahmedabad was redirected to Sambhaji Nagar.

Delhi Airport is expected to allocate a slot for the Nashik-Delhi flight soon. However, officials from Nashik Airport have clarified that bookings for the Delhi flight have yet to be received. The flight's will start only after resolving existing technical issues and securing bookings.

As preparations continue, authorities remain optimistic about the start of the Nashik-Delhi flight, which will enhance connectivity and convenience for travellers from both cities.