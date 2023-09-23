Nagpur Rains: NMC issues advisory urges people not to step out of homes

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation issued an advisory, asking people not to step out of homes unless necessary in view of the incessant rainfall in the state.Due to continuous heavy downpour, water has accumulated in several places as well as on the roads. Do not cross the bridge as water is rising in the river channels. Cross the bridge only after the water recedes," stated NMC while sounding a flood alert in the city.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation's fire and emergency service teams are continuously providing relief and rescue work. For any emergency services, immediately contact the Municipal Corporation at 07122567029 or 07122567777. Fire and emergency service teams have been involved in relief and rescue operations since last night, so please cooperate with the team. The Nagpur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said “severe/moderate thunderstorm with lightning” will likely continue at isolated places in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. There is also a possibility of “intense rain at isolated places” in these areas, it said.Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Wardha and some parts of Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia districts.According to the weather department, Nagpur airport reported 106 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am.