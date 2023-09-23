Nagpur Rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed in view of floods

Nagpur District Collector has announced that schools and colleges will remain closed on Saturday due to very heavy rains during the night as precautionary measure. Several roads and residential areas have been inundated, said officials. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is from Nagpur, took to X to share that he is continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city.

There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low-lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected,” said his office on X.The Deputy CM has instructed the Nagpur collector, municipal commissioner and police commissioner to “immediately activate multiple teams for rescuing people who are stuck at few places”, Fadnavis's office said.Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are also being deployed, it said.Meanwhile, the local administration moved people from many flooded areas to safer places in the city.