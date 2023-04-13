Nagpur: Relative and three others booked for kidnapping minor girl

A case of kidnapping has been registered by Pachpaoli police against four people, including Abhishek Choure, a resident of Chhindwara, for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl. The girl is reportedly the niece of Abhishek's brother-in-law. The incident took place recently, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The police stated that Sham, who is Abhishek's brother-in-law, resides in the Pachpaoli region, while the 17-year-old girl, who is a college student, is Sham's brother's daughter.

At 11:30 AM on April 8, Abhishek and his associates arrived in a car near the home of the 17-year-old girl. Abhishek persuaded the girl to go for a ride near Tajbagh, promising to drop her home later. Instead, he took her to Chhindwara. Meanwhile, the girl's family became anxious when she didn't come home and began searching for her.

They learnt that the minor was at Abhishek's home in Chhindwara.

Sham's brother requested him to retrieve a girl from Abhishek's residence. Sham proceeded to Chhindwara and informed Abhishek's family that the girl in question was underage, and they should surrender her. However, Abhishek's family declined to do so. The father of the girl subsequently sought assistance from the Pachpaoli police, who registered a kidnapping case.