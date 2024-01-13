Nagpur Resident Builds Replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Home Courtyard

Nagpur: As excitement builds for the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a resident of Nagpur has taken a unique step – constructing a replica of the grand temple within his courtyard.

Motivation and Inspiration:

Prafulla Mategaonkar, an engineer, spearheaded this project, driven by a desire to contribute to the momentous occasion in some way.

Unable to physically participate in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he sought to offer a personal tribute to Lord Rama.

Replica Details:

The meticulously crafted replica measures 21 feet in length, 15 feet in width, and boasts a 10-foot-tall pinnacle.

Constructed using 16 hitlon sheets and pipe framing, the structure mirrors the architectural elements of the original Ram Mandir.

Ceremony and Public Access:

A special puja will be held at the courtyard temple on January 22nd, coinciding with the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Following the ceremony, the replica temple will be open to the public and the resident's idol of Lord Rama will be installed there.

Significance: