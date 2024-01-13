Nagpur Resident Builds Replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Home Courtyard
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 13, 2024 01:27 PM2024-01-13T13:27:56+5:302024-01-13T13:28:41+5:30
Nagpur: As excitement builds for the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a resident of Nagpur has taken a unique step – constructing a replica of the grand temple within his courtyard.
Motivation and Inspiration:
- Prafulla Mategaonkar, an engineer, spearheaded this project, driven by a desire to contribute to the momentous occasion in some way.
- Unable to physically participate in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he sought to offer a personal tribute to Lord Rama.
Replica Details:
- The meticulously crafted replica measures 21 feet in length, 15 feet in width, and boasts a 10-foot-tall pinnacle.
- Constructed using 16 hitlon sheets and pipe framing, the structure mirrors the architectural elements of the original Ram Mandir.
Ceremony and Public Access:
- A special puja will be held at the courtyard temple on January 22nd, coinciding with the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
- Following the ceremony, the replica temple will be open to the public and the resident's idol of Lord Rama will be installed there.
Significance:
- This unique structure serves as a personal homage to Lord Rama and reflects the widespread fervor surrounding the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's completion.
- It stands as a testament to the dedication and creativity of devotees even beyond the holy site itself.